Vmoto Limited Expands Share Quotation

Vmoto Limited has announced an application for the quotation of over 11 million new fully paid ordinary shares on May 27, 2024. The application follows the procedures set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules, indicating an expansion of the company’s publicly traded securities.

