Vmoto Limited Appoints New Director

May 24, 2024 — 03:17 am EDT

Vmoto Limited (AU:VMT) has released an update.

Vmoto Limited has announced the appointment of Aaron Kidd as a new director effective from 24 May 2024. In compliance with listing rule 3.19A.1, the company has disclosed that Kidd currently holds no securities in the company as either a registered holder or beneficiary. The notification affirms that there are no contracts or notifiable director’s interests to report at this time.

