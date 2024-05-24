Vmoto Limited Announces Director’s Departure

Vmoto Limited (AU:VMT) has released an update.

Vmoto Limited has issued a final director’s interest notice, announcing that director Shannon Coates ceased her directorship on May 24, 2024. The notice reveals that Coates had no registered securities but had indirect interests through shares held by her spouse and a super fund account totaling 622,411 shares.

For further insights into AU:VMT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.