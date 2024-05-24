News & Insights

Vmoto Limited Announces Director’s Departure

May 24, 2024 — 03:27 am EDT

Vmoto Limited (AU:VMT) has released an update.

Vmoto Limited has issued a final director’s interest notice, announcing that director Shannon Coates ceased her directorship on May 24, 2024. The notice reveals that Coates had no registered securities but had indirect interests through shares held by her spouse and a super fund account totaling 622,411 shares.

