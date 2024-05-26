Vmoto Launches Cost-Free Small Share Sale Facility

Vmoto Limited (AU:VMT) has released an update.

Vmoto Limited has announced a new initiative allowing shareholders with small holdings valued under A$500 to sell their shares without paying brokerage or handling fees. This Small Holdings Sale Facility aims to ease the sale process for small shareholders and is expected to reduce the company’s administrative costs. Shareholders can opt out of the facility by following certain steps before the closing date on 9 July 2024.

For further insights into AU:VMT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.