Vmoto Launches Cost-Free Small Share Sale Facility

May 26, 2024 — 10:37 pm EDT

Vmoto Limited (AU:VMT) has released an update.

Vmoto Limited has announced a new initiative allowing shareholders with small holdings valued under A$500 to sell their shares without paying brokerage or handling fees. This Small Holdings Sale Facility aims to ease the sale process for small shareholders and is expected to reduce the company’s administrative costs. Shareholders can opt out of the facility by following certain steps before the closing date on 9 July 2024.

