News & Insights

Stocks
VMI

$VMI stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

February 18, 2025 — 10:31 am EST

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$VMI stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $27,529,048 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $VMI:

$VMI Insider Trading Activity

$VMI insiders have traded $VMI stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MOGENS C BAY has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 37,000 shares for an estimated $12,358,523.
  • R ANDREW MASSEY (VP, Legal and Corp. Secretary) sold 3,977 shares for an estimated $1,252,755
  • JOHN TIMOTHY DONAHUE (Group President Infrastructure) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,252 shares for an estimated $782,690.
  • DAAS KAJ DEN sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $338,780
  • TIMOTHY P FRANCIS (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 850 shares for an estimated $272,367

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 224 institutional investors add shares of $VMI stock to their portfolio, and 209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • AMUNDI removed 140,317 shares (-45.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,031,014
  • IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC removed 139,237 shares (-30.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,699,810
  • FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 94,884 shares (+23.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,098,076
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 91,680 shares (+4.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,115,505
  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 89,630 shares (-36.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,486,832
  • D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 56,290 shares (-29.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,262,454
  • US BANCORP \DE\ added 56,079 shares (+2077.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,197,746

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $VMI on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

VMI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.