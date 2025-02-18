$VMI stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VMI stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $27,529,048 of trading volume.

$VMI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $VMI:

$VMI insiders have traded $VMI stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MOGENS C BAY has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 37,000 shares for an estimated $12,358,523 .

. R ANDREW MASSEY (VP, Legal and Corp. Secretary) sold 3,977 shares for an estimated $1,252,755

JOHN TIMOTHY DONAHUE (Group President Infrastructure) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,252 shares for an estimated $782,690 .

. DAAS KAJ DEN sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $338,780

TIMOTHY P FRANCIS (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 850 shares for an estimated $272,367

$VMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 224 institutional investors add shares of $VMI stock to their portfolio, and 209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

