VMI Ex-Dividend Reminder - 12/23/20

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/23/20, Valmont Industries Inc (Symbol: VMI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.45, payable on 1/15/21. As a percentage of VMI's recent stock price of $171.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from VMI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.05% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of VMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VMI's low point in its 52 week range is $82.60 per share, with $176.6191 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $171.48.

In Monday trading, Valmont Industries Inc shares are currently off about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.