VMI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Valmont Industries Inc (Symbol: VMI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $305.57, changing hands as low as $296.31 per share. Valmont Industries Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VMI's low point in its 52 week range is $202.0101 per share, with $379.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $299.83.

