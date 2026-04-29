VMC Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates on Pricing and Cost Control

Vulcan Materials Company VMC posted exceptional first-quarter 2026 results with adjusted earnings and total revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year.



The quarter’s results reflect benefits realized from the aggregates-led business and consistent focus on its strategic disciplines. Besides, efforts to incorporate top-tier innovation and technology advancements also aided the quarter’s financial performance.



VMC stock gained 4.8% during today’s pre-market trading hours following its earnings release.

Vulcan’s Q1 Earnings & Revenues

VMC reported adjusted earnings of $1.35 per share in the first quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 by 20.5%. The figure climbed 35% from the year-ago quarter’s adjusted earnings of $1.00.



Quarterly revenues were $1.76 billion, up 7.4% year over year and ahead of the consensus mark of $1.67 billion by 5.2%. Aggregates shipments rose to 50.0 million tons, supported by large projects and continued strength in public construction activity.

Vulcan Materials Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Vulcan Materials Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Vulcan Materials Company Quote

VMC Delivers Solid Margin Growth

Profitability expanded faster than sales in the quarter. Gross profit increased 15.7% year over year to $422.7 million, helped by higher pricing and disciplined operating execution across the footprint. Operating earnings improved 17.2% to $265.4 million. Net earnings attributable to Vulcan rose to $165.5 million from $128.9 million a year ago, reflecting stronger operating leverage and a cleaner mix of contributions.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 8.8% to $447.1 million, and the adjusted EBITDA margin widened to 25.5% from 25.1%, highlighting modest but important margin expansion early in the year.

Vulcan Tightens Cost Structure as SAG Leverages

Below-the-line discipline complemented the operational gains. Selling, administrative and general (SAG) expenses were $135.7 million, modestly lower than the prior-year level of $138.3 million. SAG (as a percentage of revenue) improved year over year to 7.7% from 8.5%, signaling better overhead absorption.



Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization totaled $170.3 million compared with $186.4 million a year ago, and other operating expense, net, rose to $21.3 million from $8.0 million, partially offsetting the year-over-year operating gains.

Vulcan's Aggregates Engine Drives Profit

The Aggregates segment again did the heavy lifting. Segment sales increased 8.6% year over year to $1.45 billion, while segment gross profit climbed to $400.3 million from $357.3 million.



Freight-adjusted sales price improved to $22.80 per ton from $22.03 year over year and cash gross profit per ton rose to $10.93 from $10.63. Management pointed to widespread pricing gains and effective cost control, which lifted segment gross profit margin 90 basis points to 27.6%.



Freight-adjusted revenues advanced to $1.14 billion from $1.05 billion, underscoring that growth was not just a function of pass-through freight. At the same time, freight-adjusted cash cost of sales per ton increased to $11.87 from $11.40, suggesting that execution and pricing had to work together to protect per-ton profitability.

VMC's Asphalt and Concrete Show Margin Gains

Performance in the non-aggregates portfolio improved meaningfully compared with the prior year. Asphalt segment revenues edged up to $215.8 million from $208.7 million, while gross profit more than doubled to $12.2 million, reflecting a sharply improved gross profit margin. Concrete also contributed to incremental profit. Segment revenues increased to $187.5 million from $177 million and gross profit rose to $10.2 million from $3.2 million, aided by margin expansion to 5% in the quarter.



Operationally, asphalt mix shipments increased to 2.3 million tons from 2.2 million tons and the segment’s sales price improved to $83.71 from $81.32. In ready-mixed concrete, shipments rose to 1 million cubic yards from 0.9 million cubic yards and the sales price was $190.45 compared with $189.38.

Vulcan’s Liquidity & Capital Return Highlights

Liquidity stayed solid, with cash and cash equivalents of $140.2 million at quarter's end. The company carried $197 million of short-term debt and $4.36 billion of long-term debt, and total debt to trailing-12-month adjusted EBITDA stood at 1.9x.



VMC exited the quarter with a balance sheet positioned for continued investment and shareholder returns. Net cash provided by operating activities was $241.1 million, and the company invested $176.5 million in property, plant and equipment during the period.



Vulcan returned $217 million through $149.5 million of share repurchases and $67.9 million of dividends, alongside $90 million of maintenance and growth project capital expenditures highlighted by management.

VMC Reaffirms 2026 Outlook

Management reiterated its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook of $2.4-$2.6 billion and cited a healthy backlog supported by large projects and public construction activity.

VMC’s Zacks Rank & Recent Construction Releases

Vulcan currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX delivered a sharp first quarter of 2026, with earnings and revenues topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year. The quarter reflected strong market conditions, led by heavier technology-sector activity, particularly for data centers.



Comfort Systems also highlighted that recent bookings and underlying persistent demand supported a higher backlog even with increased project burn rates, an important indicator that volume remains strong across key end markets. Backlog as of March 31, 2026, totaled $12.45 billion, increasing 4.3% from $11.94 billion at Dec. 31, 2025, and jumping 80.8% from $6.89 billion reported a year ago.



United Rentals, Inc. URI reported solid first-quarter 2026 results, with adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and total revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and growing year over year. Solid execution across its general rentals and specialty businesses helped drive record first-quarter results, while fleet productivity increased 2.3% from the year-ago period.



Management raised full-year fiscal 2026 targets, lifting expectations across several major line items compared with the prior outlook. United Rentals now expects revenues between $16.9 billion and $17.4 billion, with adjusted EBITDA expected between $7.625 billion and $7.875 billion.



Masco Corporation MAS reported exceptional first-quarter 2026 financial performance with earnings and net sales beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and growing year over year. Masco’s performance benefited from pricing actions and cost-savings initiatives, which helped offset higher tariff and commodity costs.



Masco continues to expect EPS in the range of $3.91-$4.11 and adjusted EPS in the band of $4.10-$4.30. Management framed the decision as a prudent stance, given ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility.

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