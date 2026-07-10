VMC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

Looking at the chart above, VMC's low point in its 52 week range is $252.35 per share, with $331.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $294.70. The VMC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »
Further VMC Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.