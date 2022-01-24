VMC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $185.34, changing hands as low as $180.59 per share. Vulcan Materials Co shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VMC's low point in its 52 week range is $143.10 per share, with $213.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $182.10. The VMC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

