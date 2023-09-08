Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, which added 8,531,510 units, or a 2.4% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the HEGD ETF, which added 2,650,000 units, for a 39.0% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: VMBS, HEGD: Big ETF Inflows

