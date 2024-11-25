News & Insights

Markets
VMBS

VMBS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

November 25, 2024 — 11:25 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (Symbol: VMBS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.78, changing hands as high as $46.13 per share. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VMBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, VMBS's low point in its 52 week range is $44.04 per share, with $47.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.12.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Auto Parts Dividend Stocks
 PZZI Insider Buying
 Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding United Airlines Holdings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Auto Parts Dividend Stocks -> PZZI Insider Buying -> Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding United Airlines Holdings -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VMBS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.