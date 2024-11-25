VMBS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (Symbol: VMBS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.78, changing hands as high as $46.13 per share. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VMBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VMBS's low point in its 52 week range is $44.04 per share, with $47.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.12.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.