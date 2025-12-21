VM (KOSDAQ:089970) Price Target Increased by 43.12% to 39,780.00

The average one-year price target for VM (KOSDAQ:089970) has been revised to ₩39,780.00 / share. This is an increase of 43.12% from the prior estimate of ₩27,795.00 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩39,390.00 to a high of ₩40,950.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.61% from the latest reported closing price of ₩28,700.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in VM. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 089970 is 0.00%, an increase of 10.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.77% to 109K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 54K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares , representing a decrease of 20.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 089970 by 28.23% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 31K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares , representing a decrease of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 089970 by 16.30% over the last quarter.

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

DFAE - Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HAOSX - Harbor Overseas Fund Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.