VLY Shares Gain 29.3% in 3 Months: Should You Buy the Stock Now?

Shares of Valley National Bancorp VLY have gained 29.3% in the past 3 months, outperforming the industry’s 21.3% growth and the S&P 500 Index’s 2.9% rise.



If we compare VLY’s price performance with its peers, Fulton Financial Corporation FULT and Webster Financial Corporation WBS, it appears that while Webstar Financial has outperformed VLY in the past 3 months, the Fulton Financial stock has performed in line with Valley National.

Now, let us see if the Valley National stock has more upside left despite recent strength in price. In order to understand this, we must dig deep into its fundamentals and growth prospects.

What’s Supporting the VLY Stock?

Robust Organic Growth: Valley National’s organic growth trajectory has been impressive. Driven by a continued rise in loan balances, its revenues witnessed a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% over the last five years (2020-2025).



Moreover, the company has been undertaking measures to strengthen fee income sources. It plans to leverage the investments made in treasury solutions, foreign exchange (FX) and syndication platform to drive fee income.



VLY’s efforts to bolster fee income and decent loan demand will likely continue to support top-line expansion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VLY’s 2026 and 2027 revenues is pegged at $2.23 billion and $2.43 billion, which indicate year-over-year growth rates of 9.6% and 9.1%, respectively.

Inorganic Expansion Initiatives: Given a solid balance sheet position, Valley National has been growing through acquisitions. In 2022, the company acquired Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M.’s U.S. banking arm, while in 2021, it acquired Westchester Bank and Arizona-based advisory firm Dudley Ventures.



These and several past acquisitions are expected to be earnings accretive and help Valley National diversify revenues and footprint. Management is open to further buyouts if that “accelerates strategic initiatives.”



Improving Margins: Valley National’s net interest margin (NIM) has been witnessing an uptrend over the past few years. The metric increased to 3.05% in 2025 from 2.85% in 2024. Though NIM on a tax-equivalent basis declined in 2024 and 2023 due to higher funding costs, the metric increased in 2022, 2021 and 2020.



Although the Federal Reserve reduced interest rates in 2025, the company’s NIM is likely to keep improving in the near term amid gradually stabilizing deposit costs.



Impressive Capital Distributions: Supported by a robust balance sheet, Valley National announced a dividend for the first time in 2018. Since then, the company has maintained a quarterly dividend payment of 11 cents per share.



The company also has a share repurchase program in place. In February 2024, it announced a repurchase plan with an authorization of up to 25 million shares. The plan became effective on April 26, 2024, and will expire on April 26, 2026. As of Dec. 31, 2025, 18.9 million shares were available for repurchase. Given a strong capital position, the company is expected to keep boosting shareholder value through sustainable capital distribution activities.

What’s Hurting VLY’s Growth

Elevated Expense Base: Over the last five years (2020-2025), the company’s expenses witnessed a CAGR of 12.1%. The rise has been mainly due to higher salary and employee benefits, and occupancy expenses. Valley National’s non-interest expenses are expected to remain elevated in the near term as the company continues to expand through acquisitions and invest in revenue growth areas.

Risky Loan Exposure: A major part of Valley National’s loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate (CRE) and residential mortgage loans. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company’s exposure to CRE and residential mortgage loans was 58.3% and 11.6% of total loans, respectively.



The rapidly changing macroeconomic environment strained commercial lending, leading to a rise in delinquencies. The company built huge reserves in 2024 to mitigate risks related to the non-performance of these loan portfolios. However, in December 2024, the company sold net CRE loans worth $925 million to Brookfield Asset Management.



Valley National continues to be highly selective on new CRE loan originations to lower “loan concentrations within the non-owner occupied and multifamily loan categories.” Despite these efforts to manage the CRE loan portfolio prudently, massive exposure to this loan category is worrisome and may hurt the company’s financials if the economic situation worsens.

How to Approach VLY Stock Now

Decent loan demand, buyouts and efforts to bolster fee income (through steady investments) are expected to continue to aid the company’s top line. Given a decent liquidity position and earnings strength, VLY will be able to enhance shareholder value through efficient capital distributions.



Analysts also seem optimistic regarding the company’s earnings growth prospects. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VLY’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has been revised upward over the past 30 days. The 2026 earnings estimate of $1.25 indicates year-over-year growth of 26.3%. The 2027 earnings estimate of $1.45 suggests a rise of 15.9%.

However, a huge exposure to risky loan portfolios will likely put pressure on asset quality in the future. Moreover, operating expenses are likely to stay elevated in the near term due to continued inorganic growth activities, thereby hurting the bottom line.



Thus, given the above-mentioned concerns, it does not seem a wise idea to invest in the stock right now. However, those who already own the VLY stock should hold on to it because, given its fundamental strength and robust earnings growth prospects, the company is not likely to disappoint over the long term.



Currently, VLY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

