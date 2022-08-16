VLY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.89, changing hands as high as $12.96 per share. Valley National Bancorp shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VLY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VLY's low point in its 52 week range is $10.01 per share, with $15.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.95.

