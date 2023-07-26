VLY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.12, changing hands as high as $10.24 per share. Valley National Bancorp shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VLY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VLY's low point in its 52 week range is $6.385 per share, with $13.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.14.

