VLVLY or GNTX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Automotive - Original Equipment sector might want to consider either AB Volvo (VLVLY) or Gentex (GNTX). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Currently, AB Volvo has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Gentex has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that VLVLY likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than GNTX has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

VLVLY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.06, while GNTX has a forward P/E of 16.72. We also note that VLVLY has a PEG ratio of 0.76. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. GNTX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.10.

Another notable valuation metric for VLVLY is its P/B ratio of 2.51. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, GNTX has a P/B of 3.21.

These metrics, and several others, help VLVLY earn a Value grade of A, while GNTX has been given a Value grade of C.

VLVLY sticks out from GNTX in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that VLVLY is the better option right now.

