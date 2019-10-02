VLUE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $79.75, changing hands as low as $79.32 per share. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VLUE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VLUE's low point in its 52 week range is $67.97 per share, with $89.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.29.

