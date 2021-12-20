VLUE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $104.47, changing hands as low as $103.50 per share. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VLUE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VLUE's low point in its 52 week range is $84.366 per share, with $108.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $103.63.

