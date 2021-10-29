VLRS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion SAB de CV (Symbol: VLRS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.74, changing hands as low as $17.61 per share. Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion SAB de CV shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VLRS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VLRS's low point in its 52 week range is $7.46 per share, with $23.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.69.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.