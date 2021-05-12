VLO Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/14/21

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/14/21, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.98, payable on 6/8/21. As a percentage of VLO's recent stock price of $78.87, this dividend works out to approximately 1.24%, so look for shares of Valero Energy Corp to trade 1.24% lower — all else being equal — when VLO shares open for trading on 5/14/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from VLO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.97% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of VLO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VLO's low point in its 52 week range is $35.44 per share, with $84.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.00.

In Wednesday trading, Valero Energy Corp shares are currently up about 1.5% on the day.

