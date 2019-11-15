VLO Ex-Dividend Reminder - 11/19/19

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/19/19, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.90, payable on 12/11/19. As a percentage of VLO's recent stock price of $99.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.90%, so look for shares of Valero Energy Corp to trade 0.90% lower — all else being equal — when VLO shares open for trading on 11/19/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from VLO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.60% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of VLO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VLO's low point in its 52 week range is $68.81 per share, with $101.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.27.

In Friday trading, Valero Energy Corp shares are currently down about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.