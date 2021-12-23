VLO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $72.94, changing hands as high as $73.37 per share. Valero Energy Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VLO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VLO's low point in its 52 week range is $54.528 per share, with $84.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.83. The VLO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

