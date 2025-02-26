$VLN Earnings Results: $VLN Reports Quarterly Earnings

$VLN ($VLN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, beating estimates of -$0.03 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $16,670,000, beating estimates of $16,362,000 by $308,000.
$VLN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $VLN stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 619,309 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,610,203
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 489,108 shares (+389.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,271,680
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 349,084 shares (+169.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $907,618
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 313,752 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $815,755
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 311,056 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $808,745
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 293,230 shares (+41.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $762,398
- WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC added 288,219 shares (+828.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $749,369
