VLGEA Down 2% Despite Q3 Earnings Rising Y/Y on Digital Sales Growth

Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. VLGEA have declined 1.7% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended April 26, 2025, underperforming the S&P 500 index, which has gained 1.1% during the same period. Over the past month, however, the stock posted a 3.7% increase, modestly outpacing the S&P 500’s 3% gain, reflecting a degree of investor confidence in the company’s underlying performance despite the near-term reaction to earnings.

For the fiscal third quarter, Village Super Market reported earnings per share for Class A common stock of 75 cents compared to 60 cents a year earlier. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

Sales rose 3.2% year over year to $563.7 million from $546.4 million, driven by a 1.9% increase in same-store sales.

Net income of $11.2 million marked a 24% increase from $9 million a year ago. Adjusted net income came in at $11.6 million, up 21% from $9.6 million in the prior-year period.

Village Super Market, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Village Super Market, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Village Super Market, Inc. Quote

Other Key Business Metrics

Village’s same-store digital sales surged 10% during the quarter, highlighting ongoing success in expanding its online presence. Gross profit as a percentage of sales rose slightly to 28.8% from 28.6% in the year-ago period. This increase was primarily attributed to higher patronage dividends and rebates from Wakefern Food Corp., Village’s cooperative wholesaler, as well as reduced warehouse assessment charges and lower LIFO accounting costs. These favorable factors more than offset the impact of a weaker product mix and higher promotional spending.

On the expense side, operating and administrative costs as a percentage of sales fell to 24.8% from 25.2% last year. Adjusted operating and administrative expenses also declined to 24.7% of sales from 25%. The improvement was driven by lower employee-related expenses, advertising, security costs, and facility insurance, although these were partially offset by increased utility rates.

Depreciation and amortization expenses rose year over year, largely due to ongoing capital investments, while interest expenses declined on the back of reduced outstanding debt. Conversely, interest income was lower due to reduced rates on variable-rate notes receivable and deposits with Wakefern.

Management Commentary

Village Super Market’s leadership did not include anearnings calltranscript or detailed forward-looking commentary in the release. However, management noted that digital sales growth, the performance of recently remodeled stores, and pricing dynamics in key grocery categories such as meat and dairy contributed to the quarter’s positive results. These remarks underline management's strategic focus on e-commerce and targeted capital spending to enhance store competitiveness.

Factors Influencing the Headline Numbers

A mix of internal initiatives and external economic conditions shaped Village’s third-quarter outcomes. The digital sales increase, credited to growing customer adoption, combined with inflationary trends in food categories, bolstered same-store sales. In addition, the quarter benefited from recent physical store upgrades, with remodeled locations showing continued improvement in traffic and basket size. On the margin side, Wakefern's rebates and lower LIFO charges were key contributors, cushioning the effects of changes in product mix and increased promotions.

Operating efficiency gains played a role in profitability expansion, with management keeping a tight rein on discretionary spending. Despite inflation in certain cost categories, such as utilities, Village managed to deliver better adjusted operating margins.

Other Developments

During the quarter, Village marked the grand opening of a 72,000-square-foot ShopRite replacement store in Watchung, NJ, on April 9, 2025. This development followed the opening of another replacement store in Old Bridge, NJ, in March 2024. These new stores are expected to enhance customer experience and drive foot traffic. The company now operates 34 supermarkets under the ShopRite and Fairway banners, along with three Gourmet Garage specialty stores in New York City.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.