Vladimir Putin tests even Wall Street's values

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Goldman Sachs could have bailed on Russia when the government defaulted on its debts at the turn of the century, buried under borrowings Goldman had helped it rack up. Instead, it stuck around, at least nominally. Now, Russia’s pariah status after President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine presents Goldman chief David Solomon and his Wall Street peers with a new dilemma. They're not known for taking principled stands, but this could be the moment.

Big Wall Street banks – Goldman plus JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Bank of America – have earned nearly $500 million in investment banking fees since 2014, the year when Russia annexed Crimea, based on data from Refinitiv. For a while they cooled on the country: by 2016 the five firms’ total share of Russian fees had fallen to 6%. But by 2020 their market share was back at 38%, representing billions of dollars of deals and capital-raisings for Russian companies.

Abandoning Russia now that it’s shelling residential areas of Ukraine and threatening nuclear strikes, not to mention it being subject to widespread financial sanctions, would seem a no-brainer. After all, U.S. banks’ businesses in the country are small. Goldman has a local staff of fewer than 100, according to people familiar with the situation. LinkedIn shows around 280 self-identified JPMorgan employees https://www.linkedin.com/search/results/people/?currentCompany=%5B%221068%22%2C%221067%22%2C%22163001%22%5D&geoUrn=%5B%22101728296%22%5D&origin=FACETED_SEARCH&sid=z0%40. They were already barred from helping the Russian government issue bonds thanks to earlier U.S. sanctions.

When even Exxon Mobil, among other energy majors, is willing to "deplore" Russia's military action on the record and, more substantively, to start exiting investments there that it has valued at more than $4 billion, there's not much moral ambiguity left. Accountants and other professional services firms like McKinsey are under pressure https://www.ft.com/content/04643842-4c2b-489f-8c24-f349043308ed to quit the country, too, according to the Financial Times.

Solomon at Goldman, for one, is yet to go there. There are legitimate concerns about local employees' safety. But exiting could mean losing the option to profit if Russia rehabilitates itself. The equation also includes China, a huge market. Beijing has mixed views on Russia, but clear ones on foreign companies that criticize governments.

Putin amended Russia's constitution in 2020 to enable him to rule until 2036, his agents meddled in U.S. elections, they poisoned individuals on foreign soil, and the State Department has called out corruption, coerced abortion and extrajudicial killings of LGBT people. Wall Street stuck around through all of that. Maybe this time will be different.

