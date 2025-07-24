VKTX Stock Down on Wider-Than-Expected Loss in Q2, Nil Sales

Viking Therapeutics VKTX reported second-quarter 2025 loss of 58 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 44 cents. The company had incurred a loss of 20 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Currently, Viking Therapeutics does not have any approved products in its portfolio. Hence, it it yet to generate revenues.

More on VKTX’s Q2 Earnings

Research and development (R&D) expenses amounted to $60.2 million, compared with $23.8 million incurred in the year-ago period. This significant increase was primarily due to higher costs associated with clinical studies and manufacturing for the company’s drug candidates, as well as increased employee-related expenses.

General and administrative expenses amounted to $14.4 million, up 40% year over year, primarily due to higher employee-related expenses.

Shares of VKTX were down 8% in after-market trading yesterday, likely due to a wider-than-expected loss incurred in the quarter on higher operating expenses.

The stock has outperformed the industry so far this year, as seen in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

As of June 30, 2025, Viking Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments worth $808 million compared with $852 million as of March 31, 2025.

2025 Guidance

While Viking did not provide hard numbers, it indicated on the conference call that R&D expenses are expected to rise sequentially by approximately 25% to one-third in the third and fourth quarters of 2025 compared with the second quarter.

VKTX’s Pipeline Updates

Viking Therapeutics is one of the few biotech stocks that has shown immense potential in the obesity space. It is developing VK2735, an investigational novel dual GLP-1 and GIP receptor agonist, in different clinical studies as oral and subcutaneous (SC) versions for treating obesity.

Last month, Viking Therapeutics started the phase III VANQUISH program to evaluate VK2735 SC in adult patients with or without type II diabetes (T2D) for 78 weeks. The program consists of two late-stage studies — the VANQUISH-1 study will enroll obese adults with at least one weight-related co-morbid condition, while the VANQUISH-2 study will enroll obese or overweight adults with T2D. VKTX is targeting enrollment of about 4,500 participants for the VANQUISH-1 study and around 1,100 for the VANQUISH-2 study.

Viking is also evaluating the oral formulation of VK2735 in the ongoing phase II VENTURE-Oral Dosing study, which spans over 13 weeks. Data from this study is expected before this year’s end.

Additionally, the company reiterated plans to file an investigational new drug application with the FDA in the fourth quarter of 2025 to advance an internally developed amylin agonist program to clinical development for treating obesity.

VKTX’s Zacks Rank

Viking currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Price

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. price | Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Our Key Picks Among Biotech Stocks

Some better-ranked stocks from the sector are Akero Therapeutics AKRO, Amarin Corporation AMRN and Agenus AGEN. While AMRN and AKRO sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, AGEN carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the past 90 days, loss per share estimates for Akero’s 2025 have improved from $4.08 to $3.93. Loss per share estimates for 2026 have narrowed from $4.30 to $4.27 during the same period. AKRO stock has surged 86% year to date.

Akero’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, delivering an average surprise of 48.90%.

In the past 90 days, loss per share estimates for Amarin’s 2025 have improved from $4.60 to $2.30. Loss per share estimates for 2026 have narrowed from $3.87 to $1.50 during the same period. AMRN stock has surged 61% year to date.

Amarin’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, met the mark once and missed the mark on another occasion, delivering an average surprise of 29.11%.

In the past 90 days, Agenus’ bottom-line estimates for 2025 have significantly improved from a loss of $3.46 per share to earnings of $1.56. During the same timeframe, estimates for 2026 loss per share have narrowed from $3.91 to $1.99. AGEN stock has soared 122% so far this year.

Agenus’ earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark on the other two occasions, delivering an average negative surprise of 22.71%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amarin Corporation PLC (AMRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.