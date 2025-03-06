$VKTX stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VKTX stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $44,666,083 of trading volume.

$VKTX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $VKTX:

$VKTX insiders have traded $VKTX stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VKTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN LIAN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 410,620 shares for an estimated $23,622,154 .

. GREG ZANTE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 181,996 shares for an estimated $12,239,758 .

. MARIANNA MANCINI (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 54,215 shares for an estimated $2,317,599 .

. J MATTHEW SINGLETON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,300 shares for an estimated $1,987,850 .

. SARAH KATHRYN ROUAN sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $889,790

LAWSON MACARTNEY sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $137,333

$VKTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 215 institutional investors add shares of $VKTX stock to their portfolio, and 250 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

