$VKTX stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VKTX stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $44,666,083 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $VKTX:
$VKTX Insider Trading Activity
$VKTX insiders have traded $VKTX stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VKTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRIAN LIAN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 410,620 shares for an estimated $23,622,154.
- GREG ZANTE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 181,996 shares for an estimated $12,239,758.
- MARIANNA MANCINI (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 54,215 shares for an estimated $2,317,599.
- J MATTHEW SINGLETON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,300 shares for an estimated $1,987,850.
- SARAH KATHRYN ROUAN sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $889,790
- LAWSON MACARTNEY sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $137,333
$VKTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 215 institutional investors add shares of $VKTX stock to their portfolio, and 250 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PERPETUAL LTD removed 1,269,152 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,070,676
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 1,108,972 shares (+446.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,625,033
- NORGES BANK added 1,096,559 shares (+601.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,125,534
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 1,029,125 shares (+228.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,411,990
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP removed 930,370 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,438,088
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 860,449 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,624,467
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 772,148 shares (-94.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,071,235
