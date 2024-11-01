Vizsla Silver’s TSX Approval and Equity Progress

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) has released an update.

Vizsla Silver has received conditional approval to graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange to the Toronto Stock Exchange, enhancing its visibility in the financial markets. The company also announced progress in its ‘at-the-market’ equity program, raising over $8.5 million through the issuance of common shares.

