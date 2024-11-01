News & Insights

Vizsla Silver’s TSX Approval and Equity Progress

November 01, 2024 — 06:07 pm EDT

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) has released an update.

Vizsla Silver has received conditional approval to graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange to the Toronto Stock Exchange, enhancing its visibility in the financial markets. The company also announced progress in its ‘at-the-market’ equity program, raising over $8.5 million through the issuance of common shares.

