Vizsla Silver (VZLA) Price Target Increased by 6.98% to 2.75

The average one-year price target for Vizsla Silver (NYSEAM:VZLA) has been revised to 2.75 / share. This is an increase of 6.98% from the prior estimate of 2.57 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.10 to a high of 3.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 149.81% from the latest reported closing price of 1.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vizsla Silver. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VZLA is 0.16%, an increase of 11.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 60,359K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott holds 15,951K shares representing 7.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,053K shares, representing an increase of 5.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VZLA by 11.88% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 15,606K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,676K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZLA by 75.51% over the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 5,550K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 5,000K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 4,874K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,009K shares, representing an increase of 17.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZLA by 45.63% over the last quarter.

Vizsla Silver Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán. The 9,386.5-hectare, past producing district benefits from over 75 kilometres of total vein extent, a 500 ton per day mill, 35 kilometres of underground mines, tailings facilities, roads, power and permits. The district contains intermediate to low sulfidation epithermal silver and gold deposits related to siliceous volcanism and crustal extension in the Oligocene and Miocene. Host rocks are mainly continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.