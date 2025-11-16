Vizsla Silver (VZLA) Price Target Increased by 11.89% to 6.02

The average one-year price target for Vizsla Silver (NYSEAM:VZLA) has been revised to $6.02 / share. This is an increase of 11.89% from the prior estimate of $5.38 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.96 to a high of $8.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.86% from the latest reported closing price of $4.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 130 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vizsla Silver. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VZLA is 0.39%, an increase of 1.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.20% to 191,754K shares. The put/call ratio of VZLA is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott holds 22,851K shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,544K shares , representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VZLA by 9.72% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 14,435K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,354K shares , representing an increase of 42.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZLA by 32.05% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 13,976K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,291K shares , representing a decrease of 9.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZLA by 79.87% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 13,588K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,586K shares , representing an increase of 29.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VZLA by 51.38% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 11,395K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,256K shares , representing an increase of 27.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZLA by 26.14% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.