Vizsla Silver Proposes Spinout of Royalties Division

May 22, 2024 — 07:10 pm EDT

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) has released an update.

Vizsla Silver Corp. is set to hold a special meeting to seek shareholder approval for spinning out its Vizsla Royalties division, allowing shareholders to receive shares and warrants in the new entity. The spinout requires a two-thirds majority vote and is anticipated to close by June 24, 2024, with shareholders of record on June 21 eligible for the new shares. Post-arrangement, Vizsla Silver will retain about 55% of Spinco, which is also planning a listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Stocks mentioned

VZLA

