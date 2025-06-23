Markets

Vizsla Silver Launches $100 Mln Bought Deal Offering At $3.00/Share

June 23, 2025 — 04:01 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Vizsla Silver Corp. (VZLA) has entered into a bought deal agreement with Canaccord Genuity, acting as sole bookrunner, and a syndicate of underwriters to sell 33,334,000 common shares at US$3.00 per share, targeting gross proceeds of approximately US$100 million.

The underwriters have also been granted a 30-day over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the offering at the same price, which could increase the total gross proceeds to US$115 million if fully exercised. The offering is expected to close on or about June 26, 2025, pending all necessary regulatory approvals.

Vizsla intends to use the net proceeds to fund exploration, drilling, and development of its Panuco Project, as well as for working capital and general corporate needs.

VZLA currently trades at $3.005 or 8.6626% lower on the NYSE American.

