Vizsla Silver Excels in High-Grade Drill Results

May 22, 2024 — 07:49 am EDT

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) has released an update.

Vizsla Silver Corp. has announced promising results from 16 new drill holes at its Panuco silver-gold project in Mexico, highlighting multiple high-grade intercepts of silver and gold along the Napoleon Vein System. The company’s ongoing 30,000-metre drill program aims to expand and convert resources, with recent findings showing excellent continuity and expansion of high-grade mineralization zones. These results are set to bolster the project’s potential ahead of a scheduled preliminary economic assessment in early Q3.

For further insights into TSE:VZLA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

