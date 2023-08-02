Vizsla Silver Corp - (VZLA) Price Target Increased by 7.90% to 2.75

The average one-year price target for Vizsla Silver Corp - (XASE:VZLA) has been revised to 2.75 / share. This is an increase of 7.90% from the prior estimate of 2.55 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.36 to a high of 3.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 139.13% from the latest reported closing price of 1.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vizsla Silver Corp -. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 10.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VZLA is 0.15%, an increase of 34.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.65% to 58,769K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 15,676K shares representing 7.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,940K shares, representing an increase of 23.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VZLA by 66.52% over the last quarter.

Sprott holds 12,342K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,356K shares, representing an increase of 7.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VZLA by 37.45% over the last quarter.

Luxor Capital Group holds 5,908K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 5,550K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 4,726K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company.

Vizsla Silver Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán. The 9,386.5-hectare, past producing district benefits from over 75 kilometres of total vein extent, a 500 ton per day mill, 35 kilometres of underground mines, tailings facilities, roads, power and permits. The district contains intermediate to low sulfidation epithermal silver and gold deposits related to siliceous volcanism and crustal extension in the Oligocene and Miocene. Host rocks are mainly continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.

