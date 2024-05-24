Vizsla Silver Announces Upcoming Shareholder Meeting

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) has released an update.

Vizsla Silver Corp. invites its shareholders to a special meeting on June 17, 2024, to vote on a proposed statutory arrangement involving the distribution of shares and warrants of Vizsla Royalties Corp. to the company’s shareholders. The arrangement would also adjust the warrants and options of Vizsla Silver Corp. Shareholders as of May 13, 2024, will have the right to vote and are encouraged to review the management information circular and exercise their voting rights via proxy if unable to attend.

