VIZIO (VZIO) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) reported revenue of $444.7 million, up 4.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.00, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $450.37 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.02, the EPS surprise was +100.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how VIZIO performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Smart TV Shipments : 1 million versus 1.14 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1 million versus 1.14 million estimated by four analysts on average. SmartCast Active Accounts : 19.1 million versus 19.13 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 19.1 million versus 19.13 million estimated by four analysts on average. Total VIZIO Hours : 9,468 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9,641.

: 9,468 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9,641. SmartCast Hours : 5,771 compared to the 5,794 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 5,771 compared to the 5,794 average estimate based on three analysts. SmartCast Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) : $37.17 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $36.95.

: $37.17 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $36.95. Net revenue- Platform+ : $197 million compared to the $185.20 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.1% year over year.

: $197 million compared to the $185.20 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.1% year over year. Net revenue- Device : $247.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $265.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.3%.

: $247.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $265.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.3%. Gross Profit- Platform+ : $115.80 million versus $108.25 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $115.80 million versus $108.25 million estimated by five analysts on average. Gross Profit- Device: -$6.70 million versus -$7.51 million estimated by five analysts on average.

Shares of VIZIO have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

