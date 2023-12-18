News & Insights

VIZIO To Cut Prices Of Some Its Popular Smart TVs, Soundbars For Holiday Season

December 18, 2023

(RTTNews) - VIZIO (VZIO) said it has partnered with some of the nation's largest retailers to cut the prices of some its most popular smart TVs and soundbars through the month of December and beginning of the New Year. The company noted that every new VIZIO smart TV comes with WatchFree+, which brings free access to over 275+ live channels and 15,000+ on-demand TV shows, movies, and more.

"Just head to Walmart, Sam's Club, Target, Best Buy, or Amazon to get a great deal this December," said John Schindler, Vice President of Product Management at VIZIO.

