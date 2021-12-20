VIZIO Holdings: Unrecognized High-Margin Growth Story

For those that still watch television on a big screen, Vizio is a popular name among home electronics, but the parent company, VIZIO Holding (NYSE: VZIO) doesn’t get much attention. VIZIO is the No. 2 television brand in the U.S. and the No. 1 sound bar device.

VIZIO operates under two distinct integrated businesses: Device and Platform+. Through the Device segment, it offers a range of high-performance smart TVs and sound bars. It generates revenue from a broad range of retailers and distributors across the U.S., as well as directly through its website.

The Platform+ business includes a state-of-the-art smart TV operating system, SmartCast, which delivers content and applications through an easy-to-use interface.

The company went public in March 2021, raising approximately $148 million through its IPO.

I am bullish on VZIO as I believe the long-term growth story is not well recognized on Wall Street, and the investment community at large.

Low Margin, Growing Business

VIZIO smart TV products come with the latest consumer electronic technology such as 4K, ultra-HD, Dolby Vision and Quantum Color.

This has enabled VIZIO to maintain its second-place market share position behind industry leader Samsung. However, these hi-tech advancements led to increased costs of production, and with big retailers such as Wal-Mart (WMT) and Best Buy (BBY) putting a ceiling on price increases, the TV segment remains a low margin business.

Sound bars are somewhat different in terms of margins. Better sound quality is in high demand from consumers, as todays narrow body television sets often don’t offer high-quality sound. Sound bars cost less than televisions but sound bar profit margins are approximately twice that of televisions.

Platform Segment

The company’s TV operating system called Platform+ is a fast growing, and characterized by high gross margins. Revenue opportunities include advertising, subscription service participation, and remote control direct access button placement. Recent highlights include:

Closed 2022 upfront negotiations and secured brand and agency advertising commitments in excess of $100 million

Increased the direct advertising client base by over 50% and increased average revenue per advertiser by over 200%

Expanded app partnerships to include HBO Max, fuboTV, BET+, PBS, and Funimation

Launched WatchFree+, a free, ad-supported streaming service with greater ad inventory control Released VIZIO Features, our data-driven sponsorship offering that leverages our first party viewership data

This segment carries typical software type gross margins of approximately 70%.

Q3 Results

Device revenues declined 8% as they were up against tough COVID-19 pandemic comparables, and were also affected by the global supply chain issues prevalent in 2021.

However, the Platform segment revenues increased 134%, and offset the Device decline as total company revenues grew 1%. The company mentioned it will likely keep television device prices low in order to drive engagement and unit growth in the Platform business.

Adjusted EBITDA was $23.4 million, and free cash for the 9nine months ending September 30 was approximately $72 million. One key metric to watch is SmartCast active users which grew 35% to 14.4 million. Average revenue per user (ARPU) increased 91% to $19.89.

Vizio’s marketing spend and acceptance of low gross margins on television sales will likely suppress earnings in the near term.

However, the broad-based distribution of Vizio devices will provide many touch points to enhance growth of high-margin platform and advertising revenues.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, VZIO has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on six Buy ratings assigned in the past three months. At $28.33, the average VZIO price target implies 52.2% upside potential.

