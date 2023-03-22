VIZIO Holding (VZIO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of VIZIO Holding Corp (Symbol: VZIO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.51, changing hands as low as $9.46 per share. VIZIO Holding Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VZIO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VZIO's low point in its 52 week range is $6.47 per share, with $13.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.48.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.