VIZIO Holding (VZIO) Price Target Increased by 5.55% to 10.91

The average one-year price target for VIZIO Holding (NYSE:VZIO) has been revised to 10.91 / share. This is an increase of 5.55% from the prior estimate of 10.33 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 12.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.93% from the latest reported closing price of 10.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 280 funds or institutions reporting positions in VIZIO Holding. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 5.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VZIO is 0.06%, an increase of 12.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.10% to 55,779K shares. The put/call ratio of VZIO is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Advisory holds 3,790K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,781K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VZIO by 22.17% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,390K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,130K shares, representing an increase of 7.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VZIO by 35.55% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 2,750K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,580K shares, representing an increase of 6.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VZIO by 33.55% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 2,489K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,300K shares, representing an increase of 7.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VZIO by 58.18% over the last quarter.

JCCIX - John Hancock Small Cap Core Fund Class I holds 2,264K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,246K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VZIO by 22.69% over the last quarter.

VIZIO Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vizio Holding Corp. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures consumer electronics such as smart TVs, sound bars, and smartcast operating systems. Vizio Holding serves customers worldwide.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.