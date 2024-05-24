Vixtel Technologies Shareholders Unanimously Pass AGM Resolutions

Vixtel Technologies Holdings Ltd. (HK:1782) has released an update.

International Business Digital Technology Limited successfully passed all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting on May 24, 2024, with unanimous shareholder approval. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors, the adoption of financial statements, and the granting of mandates for share dealings and repurchases. The company’s Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, ensured the integrity of the vote-taking process.

For further insights into HK:1782 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.