VIX Dives to 45-Day Low as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Eases Market Jitters

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) plunged nearly three points on Monday to 19.3, its lowest intraday reading in 45 days, after Washington and Beijing agreed to a 90-day tariff truce. The move drove the gauge below its 30-year average of 20, signaling a sharp reversal in market anxiety.







Citigroup’s Stuart Kaiser noted that the drop in the VIX has materially lowered the cost of insuring against a stock-market crash. Traders who bought protection when volatility spiked now see those hedges becoming markedly cheaper.







Market Overview:





VIX falls to 19.3, the lowest intraday level since mid-March.



Tariff pause between U.S. and China trims trade uncertainty.



Cost of crash protection declines as volatility subsides.



Key Points:



Volatility retraced swiftly after policy calmer exceeded expectations.



Lower VIX reduces premiums on options and other hedging instruments.



Citigroup’s strategist calls the decline “a significant repricing event.”



Looking Ahead:



Markets will test whether volatility remains muted as talks progress.



Renewed trade discussions may reignite risk-off flows in VIX products.



Investors should monitor VIX-term structure for signs of shifting sentiment.



Bull Case:



The 90-day U.S.-China tariff truce has significantly reduced immediate market anxiety, evidenced by the VIX dropping to its lowest intraday level in 45 days and below its 30-year average, fostering a more stable environment for investors.



A lower VIX materially reduces the cost of hedging against stock-market crashes, potentially encouraging more investment and risk-taking as protective measures become cheaper.



The sharp decline in volatility signals a significant repricing event in the market, which could lead to sustained investor confidence if trade negotiations continue to progress positively beyond the initial truce period.



If the current détente leads to substantive agreements on trade, the VIX could remain at lower levels, supporting a continued rally in equities and other risk assets.



The easing of trade tensions and reduced volatility create a more favorable backdrop for corporate earnings and economic activity, which could further support market stability.



Bear Case:



The tariff truce is temporary (90 days), and underlying trade imbalances and fundamental disputes between the U.S. and China remain unresolved, meaning volatility could easily surge again if talks falter.



Traders remain wary that the current calm is merely a reprieve, and the VIX could rebound sharply if new geopolitical tensions or negative economic data emerge.



A low VIX reading does not guarantee continued market calm; it can sometimes reflect complacency before unexpected shocks.



The VIX's future trajectory is highly dependent on the progress of trade negotiations; any sign of renewed friction or policy reversals could quickly drive the VIX higher.



While the cost of crash protection has decreased, the need for such protection could quickly reappear if the underlying causes of recent market volatility are not adequately addressed in the ongoing discussions.



While the truce offers a reprieve, traders remain wary that volatility could rebound if underlying trade imbalances resurface. The VIX’s behavior will be a barometer for how durable the détente proves.As the tariff pause unfolds, market participants will watch earnings and geopolitical developments to gauge whether this calm can last. A sustained drop in volatility hinges on substantive progress beyond headline-driven skirmishes.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

