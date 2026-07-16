VivoSim Prices $4.0 Million Private Placement To Support NAM Technology Development; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - VivoSim Labs, Inc. (VIVS) announced it has priced a $4.0 million private placement with a single healthcare focused institutional investor, structured at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The financing includes the purchase of 4,705,883 shares of common stock and warrants to buy the same number of shares at $0.85 per share. The warrants will become exercisable following shareholder approval and expire five years from the initial exercise date.

The company also agreed to amend certain existing May 2024 warrants, reducing their exercise price from $9.60 to $0.85 per share, subject to shareholder approval. The offering is expected to close on or about July 17, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. VivoSim plans to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes. A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole placement agent.

VivoSim develops next-generation New Approach Methodologies (NAM) using 3D human cellular models for preclinical safety testing, aiming to provide more predictive and ethical alternatives to traditional animal studies.

VIVS has traded between $0.58 and $5.30 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $0.62, down 26.30%.

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