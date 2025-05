VivoSim Labs, Inc. Showcases NAMkind™ Platform's Industry-Leading Liver Toxicology Prediction at Digestive Disease Week Conference

VivoSim Labs' NAMkind™ platform shows 87.5% predictive accuracy for liver toxicity, enhancing drug safety and reducing development costs.

Quiver AI Summary

VivoSim Labs, Inc. announced the successful performance of its NAMkind™ platform for liver toxicity prediction at the Digestive Disease Week Conference, demonstrating an impressive 87.5% sensitivity in identifying known liver-toxic drugs while maintaining 100% specificity. This platform, which utilizes human donor cells in a wet lab model, aims to replace animal testing in drug development with more accurate, ethically sound methods. With the FDA's recent push to phase out animal testing, VivoSim's technology positions it to significantly reduce drug development failures and associated costs by offering predictive insights that can enhance the safety and efficacy of treatments for patients. The company's advancements, including AI-driven models, seek to transform toxicology predictions in both liver and intestinal studies, ultimately enabling faster and safer drug development processes.

Potential Positives

VivoSim's NAMkind™ platform demonstrated an impressive 87.5% sensitivity in predicting liver toxicity, establishing it as a leader in predictive accuracy within the domain of liver toxicology.

The platform achieved 100% specificity, ensuring that no non-toxic compounds were falsely identified as liver toxic, which enhances credibility and reliability for pharmaceutical clients.

The FDA’s initiative to phase out animal testing strongly supports VivoSim's innovative non-animal testing methodologies, positioning the company to capture significant market share in a market valued over $10B.

VivoSim claims it can reduce drug development costs by 50% and cut clinical trial failures associated with liver toxicity by at least 50%, potentially transforming the pharmaceutical development landscape.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily features forward-looking statements, which may raise skepticism about the company's actual performance and future results, indicating a reliance on optimistic projections rather than proven outcomes.

There is a potential risk of overpromising capabilities, such as the claim of reducing drug development costs by 50%, which could lead to disappointment if not realized.

The emphasis on disrupting the $10B animal testing market may create competitive pressures and scrutiny from established industry players that could impact VivoSim’s market positioning.

FAQ

What is the NAMkind™ platform for liver toxicology?

The NAMkind™ platform is a predictive tool for assessing liver toxicity in drugs, showcased for its high accuracy at the Digestive Disease Week Conference.

What were the predictive power results for NAMkind™?

The platform demonstrated an 87.5% sensitivity for liver toxicity predictions and a 100% specificity for non-toxic compounds.

How does VivoSim's platform improve drug development?

VivoSim aims to reduce clinical trial failures and lower drug development costs by 50% through advanced predictive modeling.

What is the FDA's stance on animal testing?

The FDA has announced plans to phase out animal testing, encouraging alternatives like VivoSim's NAM models for drug testing.

How does VivoSim leverage AI in its services?

VivoSim uses AI to enhance liver toxicity prediction by training models on extensive real-world data from human organoid cells.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoSim Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIVS) (the “Company”) announced today that its world-leading NAMkind™ platform for liver toxicology prediction, provided as a commercial service to pharma companies, was featured in an oral presentation at the Digestive Disease Week Conference (San Diego, CA, May 2-6, 2025) showing best-in-class predictive power against a set of test liver compounds.





VivoSim’s liver predictive power was shown to be 87.5% for a set of challenging liver toxicity cases – inclusive of classic cases of “liver tox misses” drugs with unforeseen liver toxicity found in clinical trials or drugs that were withdrawn from the market after liver toxicity issues emerged later. The platform identified correctly that 87.5% of the known liver-toxic drugs could be seen as liver toxic using NAMkind™ liver. This is known as the sensitivity of the platform, which at 87.5% is a world’s best. Importantly, the specificity was 100%, meaning that none of the compounds tested that are not liver toxic were incorrectly identified as having liver toxicity issues by the platform.





VivoSim’s NAMkind™ liver model is a physical organoid wet lab model of liver made using cells from human donors. VivoSim is also developing what it believes will be industry-best in silico predictions of liver tox. Artificial intelligence (AI) models in VivoSim’s NAMkind™ services suite will be trained on extensive set of proprietary, real-world data from organoid models made from human donor cells, giving much richer and more extensive information than is possible with data from human clinical trials.





VivoSim offers liver and intestinal toxicology insights using its premier new approach methodologies (NAM) models, following the announcement of FDA to phase out animal testing requirements in favor of these non-animal NAM methods. The FDA’s push to phase out animal models, announced on April 10, is expected to provide a powerful accelerant to VivoSim’s market adoption, disrupting a >$10B animal testing market with models that are more predictive and ethically sound.





VivoSim has the capability to help transform the way drug development is done. By substantially reducing failures in clinical trials, the company believes it can help reduce the cost of development per approved drug by 50% across the industry. As a result of the inability to fully predict liver toxicity, a number of drugs today still fail clinical trials at late stages or are pulled from the market after launch due to unforeseen liver toxicity. VivoSim believes it will cut the incidence of such events by 50% or more.





VivoSim’s NAMkind™ intestine models can also deliver readouts on endpoints that are today not available to industry scientists selecting from many candidate drug molecules. As a result of the lack of such tools, a cancer patient might suffer nausea, vomiting, or intestinal problems, or a patient’s needed chemotherapy dose might be lower than it could be due to such conditions. VivoSim aims to provide transformative solutions for these challenges.





The FDA has laid out ambitious goals to phase out animal testing requirements as much as possible. VivoSim is launching to fill in the much-needed gap in commercially available solutions. The technology exists to achieve according to FDA Commissioner Marty A. Makary’s vision, which he expressed in March 2025 with the rollout of FDA’s push to move away from animal testing and towards NAM models. “By leveraging AI-based computational modeling, human organ model-based lab testing, and real-world human data, we can get safer treatments to patients faster and more reliably, while also reducing R&D costs and drug prices,” Makary noted. By leveraging AI-based computational modeling, human organ model-based lab testing, and. VivoSim is delivering on the promise of this technology, and will use its proprietary methods and cutting-edge capabilities for NAMkind models that displace use of animals and provide superior outcomes for its pharmaceutical customers, ultimately delivering for on the end goal of providing better solutions for patients.







Forward Looking Statements









Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s belief that it is developing an industry-best in





silico predictions of liver tox, that it can help reduce the cost of development per approved drug by 50% across the industry and that it can cut the incidence of drugs failing clinical trial at late stages or being pulled from the market after launch due to unforeseen liver toxicity by 50% or more, the Company’s expectations about its AI models in the Company’s NAMkind™ services suite, the Company’s capability to help transform the way drug development is done, the Company’s plan to provide transformative solutions for certain challenges, including that a cancer patient might suffer nausea, vomiting, or intestinal problems, or a patient’s needed chemotherapy dose might be lower than it could be and the Company’s expectations that it can provide superior outcomes for its pharmaceutical customers and better solutions for patients



. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and actual actions or events could differ materially from those contained in such statements. These risks and uncertainties and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on May 31, 2024, as such risk factors are updated in its most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on February 19, 2025. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. These cautionary statements should be considered with any written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company may issue in the future. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to reflect actual results, later events, or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.











Contact







Investor Relations







info@vivosim.ai





This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.