VivoSim Expands Asia-Pacific Access To NAMKind Toxicology Services; Stock Skyrockets

(RTTNews) - Shares of VivoSim Labs, Inc. (VIVS) are up in the overnight session by 145%, as the company has expanded commercial access to its NAMKind human-based toxicology services across the Asia-Pacific region through new distributor agreements in Korea and China.

NAMKind is designed to help drug developers identify liver and gastrointestinal liabilities earlier in the development process, enabling faster "go/no-go" decisions and reducing downstream risk.

The company appointed JCBio as its authorized distributor in Korea, aiming to accelerate regional availability of its liver and small-intestine toxicology platforms.

The expansion comes as global demand grows for New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) that offer earlier, more predictive insights into human-relevant toxicology. VivoSim's NAMKind platform is designed to support small molecules, biologics, and advanced modalities through a streamlined "molecules in, data out" model, with a targeted 30-day turnaround per compound.

Regulatory Alignment in Korea

Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) has been advancing efforts to evaluate and accept scientifically robust NAM-based evidence, aligning with international regulatory momentum. This shift supports the adoption of methods that emphasize human predictivity and performance, particularly in high-impact organs such as the liver and gastrointestinal tissues.

Tekon Biotech to Lead Access in China

Tekon Biotech, a provider of advanced life science solutions, will introduce NAMKind liver and intestinal predictive platforms to the Greater China market. The collaboration aligns with China's growing investment in R&D and evolving regulatory standards, with Tekon aiming to address the need for more accurate preclinical safety data through human-relevant screening tools.

Strengthening Support in Korea

JCBio will coordinate scientific engagement, project scoping, sample logistics, and data review for customers in Korea. The distributor's local presence is expected to streamline evaluations and help organizations integrate NAMKind services into their development workflows.

Tony Lialin, Chief Commercial Officer at VivoSim, noted that partnerships with JCBio and Tekon Biotech will help deliver NAMKind services at the pace required by the Asia-Pacific market.

The company implemented a 1-for-12 reverse stock split of its common stock on March 21, 2025.

VIVS closed yesterday's trading at $1.70, down 1.73% and rose in the overnight trading to $4.18, up 145.88%.

