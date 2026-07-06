Vivos Wins FDA IDE Approval For First-in-Human RadioGel Trial; Shares Jump

(RTTNews) - Vivos Inc. (RDGL), a medical device company that focuses on Precision Radionuclide Therapy (PRnT) for the treatment of cancerous tumours, announced that it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Feasibility Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application for RadioGel.

The approval allows the company to begin the US-based first-in-human feasibility study using RadioGel, a yttrium-90-based injectable hydrogel for the targeted treatment of cancerous tumours.

Following the news, RDGL is trading up 77.14% at $0.09.

The study will be conducted at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, FL and will evaluate the safety and feasibility of RadioGel in patients with non-resectable papillary thyroid carcinoma.

Also, the study is expected to enroll an initial five patients and will help inform the design of subsequent pivotal trials.

Mike Korenko, CEO of Vivos Inc., added that receiving FDA IDE approval represents "culmination of years of dedicated work".

According to the company, preclinical studies in veterinary patients (cats, dogs, and horses) and laboratory animals (rabbits) have demonstrated the safety and effectiveness of Yttrium-90 RadioGel precision radionuclide therapy (PRnT) in cancer treatment.

Vivos develops Yttrium-90 (PRnT) treatments for tumours in both animals (IsoPet) and humans (RadioGel).

RDGL has traded between $0.04 and $0.15 over the last year. The stock closed Thursday's (02-07-2026) trade at $0.056.

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