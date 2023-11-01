Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS) Price Target Increased by 2400.00% to 45.90

The average one-year price target for Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) has been revised to 45.90 / share. This is an increase of 2,400.00% from the prior estimate of 1.84 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.68 to a high of 76.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,329.91% from the latest reported closing price of 3.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vivos Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VVOS is 0.01%, a decrease of 11.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.02% to 4,599K shares. The put/call ratio of VVOS is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Strategic Wealth Designers holds 3,220K shares representing 10.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 426K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 262K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 202K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 110K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivos Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for patients suffering from sleep disordered breathing, including obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Vivos believes that its Vivos System technology represents the first clinically effective non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical and cost-effective solution for people with mild-to-moderate OSA. Combining technologies and protocols that alter the size, shape and position of the tissues of the upper human airway, the Vivos System opens airway space and can eliminate or significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-moderate OSA. The Vivos System has been shown to significantly lower Apnea Hypopnea Index scores and improve other conditions associated with OSA. Sales of the Vivos System are driven by the Vivos Integrated Practice (VIP) program, which offers dentists training and value-added services in connection with their use of the Vivos System.

