Vivos Therapeutics Secures CMS Approval for VidaSleep™ Oral Appliance, Expanding Access to Sleep Apnea Treatment

Full Release



LITTLETON, Colo., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS)



(“Vivos” or the “Company”), a pioneering medical technology company revolutionizing the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring, today announced that its



VidaSleep™ oral appliance



, featuring Vivos’ patented and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared



Unilateral Bite Block



technology, has been approved by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Pricing, Data Analysis and Coding (PDAC) contractor for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA and snoring in adults.







The VidaSleep™ Device



















With over 80% of OSA cases in the United States undiagnosed and an estimated 80 million Americans affected, Vivos’ comprehensive portfolio of OSA treatments is poised to capture a significant share of the underpenetrated sleep therapy market. Medicare coverage opens the door to commercial payers that follow CMS guidelines, amplifying Vivos’ addressable market.





With this approval, VidaSleep™ joins the Vivos mmRNA® on the PDAC list of covered oral appliances, unlocking access for millions of Medicare beneficiaries seeking clinically advanced alternatives to CPAP machines or invasive surgeries. The dual-PDAC approval positions Vivos as the only company with two Medicare-covered oral appliances featuring differentiated and patented technologies designed to address the root causes of OSA while offering patients two distinct pathways and price points for therapy. The VidaSleep™ oral appliance features Vivos’ proprietary Unilateral Bite Block technology, while the mmRNA appliance is part of the FDA-cleared



Vivos CARE



product line for moderate to severe OSA cases in adults and children.





“The PDAC approval of VidaSleep is another milestone achievement for Vivos, strategically positioning us to significantly augment our presence in the value-based care segment of the sleep apnea market,” said



Kirk Huntsman, CEO and Chairman of Vivos Therapeutics



. “While mmRNA® remains our premium solution for complex cases, VidaSleep delivers positive clinical outcomes through an optimized design that maximizes accessibility—proving that 'cost-effective' doesn't mean 'compromise.' This dual-device approach allows us to serve every tier of the estimated $36 billion sleep therapy market, from Medicare beneficiaries to commercial payers, while maintaining our compelling gross profit margins. Just as importantly, it empowers thousands more clinicians to adopt our technology, knowing they now have multiple reimbursed options to match patient needs.”







Commercial & Clinical Advantages







PDAC approval not only benefits Medicare patients but also incentivizes private insurers to cover Vivos’ appliances. The VidaSleep™ device, like Vivos’ mmRNA® device, is designed for use as a standalone therapy or adjunct to CPAP, offering flexibility for providers and patients. VidaSleep™ offers a compelling value proposition, combining the clinical advantages of Vivos’ proprietary technology with a cost-effective price point designed to expand accessibility. Its streamlined design and efficient manufacturing process allow Vivos to deliver high-impact therapy at a budget-conscious rate—without compromising efficacy or quality—increasing opportunities for broader adoption across Medicare and commercial insurance networks while preserving strong gross margins for the healthcare providers nationwide who can now deliver these solutions with greater confidence in insurance reimbursement.







Sleep Apnea: A Silent Crisis







OSA is linked to severe comorbidities, including heart disease, stroke, and dementia, yet remains grossly underdiagnosed. Vivos’ oral appliances represent a paradigm shift by addressing the structural root causes of OSA, with peer-reviewed studies demonstrating significant improvements in airway patency and symptom resolution, including the recently announced landmark study published in the European Journal of Pediatrics.







About Vivos Therapeutics









Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS)



is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment methods that promote sleep wellness and health for patients suffering from breathing and sleep issues such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring in adults. Vivos’



Complete Airway Repositioning and/or Expansion (CARE)



devices are the only oral appliances cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for adult patients diagnosed with all severity levels of OSA (including severe OSA) and moderate-to-severe OSA in children ages 6 to 17 within the FDA cleared usage for such devices.





Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) affects over 1 billion people worldwide, yet 90% remain undiagnosed and unaware of their condition. This chronic disorder is not just a sleep issue—it’s closely linked to many serious chronic health conditions. While the medical community has made strides in treating sleep disorders, breathing and sleep health remain areas that are still not fully understood. As a result, solutions are often mechanistic and fail to address the root causes of OSA.





Vivos Therapeutics, founded in 2016 and based in Littleton, CO, is changing this. Through innovative technology, education, and collaborations with or acquisitions of functional medicine doctors, and sleep specialists, Vivos is empowering healthcare providers to more thoroughly address the complex needs of patients suffering with OSA.





Vivos’ portfolio of cutting-edge oral appliances offer a proprietary, clinically effective OSA solution that is nonsurgical, noninvasive, and nonpharmaceutical, providing hope to allow patients to



Breathe New Life



. For more information, visit www.vivos.com.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release, including statements of the Company’s management and other parties made herein, contain “forward-looking statements” (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events. Words such as “may”, “would”, “should”, “expects”, “projects”, “opportunity”, “potential,” “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “hopes”, “estimates”, “goal”, “aim” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In this press release, forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to the anticipated benefits to Vivos of the PDAC approval for the VidaSleep™ device as described herein. These statements involve significant known and unknown risks and are based upon several assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Vivos’ control. Readers are cautioned that actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: (i) the risk that Vivos may be unable to successfully implement sales, marketing and other strategies that increase revenues, (ii) the risk that some patients may not achieve the desired results from using Vivos’ products, (iii) the risk that published study data may not be predictive of results with Vivos treatment for all patients, (iv) risks associated with regulatory scrutiny of and adverse publicity in the sleep apnea diagnosis and treatment sector; (v) the risk that Vivos may be unable to secure additional financing when needed, if at all, or maintain its Nasdaq listing, (vi) market and other conditions that could impact Vivos’ business or ability to obtain financing (including whether insurance will cover the cost of Vivos treatment), and (vii) other risk factors described in Vivos’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Vivos’ filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, Vivos expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Vivos’ expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.





Media Inquiries:





Karla Jo Helms





JOTO PR™





727-777-4629





jotopr.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec018d95-bc0e-49fd-a261-23dddbef7a49





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.