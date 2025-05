Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 15, 2025

Vivos Therapeutics announces Q1 2025 financial results release and conference call scheduled for May 15, 2025.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. announced it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 15, 2025, after market close, followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results and recent company developments. Vivos, a medical technology company, specializes in treatments for sleep-related breathing disorders, including obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and has FDA-cleared devices for both adults and children. The company aims to address the complex needs of patients through innovative, non-invasive solutions while raising awareness about the widespread issue of undiagnosed sleep apnea. A live webcast of the call will be available on Vivos' website, and a replay will be accessible for a limited time afterward.

Potential Positives

Vivos Therapeutics plans to release its first quarter 2025 financial results, indicating transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed about the company's performance.

The company conducts a conference call to discuss results and recent milestones, allowing stakeholders to engage directly with management and gain insights into future strategies.

Vivos’ proprietary CARE devices are the only FDA 510(k) cleared technology for treating severe OSA in adults and moderate to severe OSA in children, highlighting innovation and a strong regulatory standing.

Obstructive sleep apnea is a significant global health issue with a large undiagnosed population, suggesting a strong market potential for Vivos' innovative treatment solutions.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes multiple forward-looking statements that express uncertainty regarding the company's future performance, particularly concerning the acquisition of SCN, which is subject to key financing conditions.

There is a risk mentioned that Vivos may not successfully integrate the SCN business, which could impede revenue growth and operational success.

The potential inability to secure additional financing or maintain its Nasdaq listing raises concerns about the company's long-term viability.

FAQ

What date will Vivos release its Q1 2025 financial results?

Vivos will release its Q1 2025 financial results after market close on May 15, 2025.

How can I participate in the Vivos conference call?

You can join the Vivos conference call by dialing (800) 717-1738, or (646) 307-1865 for international callers.

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available after the call until May 29, 2025, accessible at (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671.

Where can I find the live webcast of the call?

The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on Vivos’ website at https://vivos.com/investor-relations.

What is the Vivos Method for treating sleep apnea?

The Vivos Method offers a noninvasive, nonsurgical solution for treating obstructive sleep apnea using proprietary technology and education.

$VVOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $VVOS stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VVOS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VVOS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

LITTLETON, Colo., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Vivos” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VVOS)



, a leading medical device and technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of highly effective proprietary treatments for sleep related breathing disorders (including all severities of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring in adults and moderate to severe OSA in children ages 6 – 17)), today announced it plans to release its first quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Thursday, May 15, 2025. The Company will conduct a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on May 15, 2025 to review the results and provide an overview of the Company’s recent milestones and developments.





To access Vivos’ investor conference call, please dial (800) 717-1738, or for international callers, (646) 307-1865. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 1124460. The replay will be available until May 29, 2025.





A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on Vivos’ website at



https://vivos.com/investor-relations



. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the call.







About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.







Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment methods for patients suffering from breathing and sleep issues arising from certain dentofacial abnormalities such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring in adults. Vivos’ devices have been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for adult patients diagnosed with all severity levels of OSA and moderate-to-severe OSA in children ages 6 to 17. Vivos’ groundbreaking CARE devices are the only FDA 510(k) cleared technology for treating severe OSA in adults and the first to receive clearance for treating moderate to severe OSA in children.





Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) affects over 1 billion people worldwide, yet 90% remain undiagnosed and unaware of their condition. This chronic disorder is not just a sleep issue—it’s closely linked to many serious chronic health conditions. While the medical community has made strides in treating sleep disorders, breathing and sleep health remain areas that are still not fully understood. As a result, solutions are often mechanistic and fail to address the root causes of OSA.





Vivos Therapeutics, founded in 2016 and based in Littleton, CO, is changing this. Through innovative technology, education, and partnerships with dentists, functional medicine doctors, and sleep specialists, Vivos is empowering healthcare providers to more thoroughly address the complex needs of patients.





The Vivos Method offers a proprietary, clinically effective solution that is nonsurgical, noninvasive, and nonpharmaceutical, providing hope to allow patients to





Breathe New Life





. For more information, visit www.vivos.com.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release, the conference call referred to herein, and statements of the Company’s management and other parties made herein, contain “forward-looking statements” (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events. Words such as “may”, “would”, “should”, “expects”, “projects,” “potential,” “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “hopes”, “estimates”, “goal”. “aim” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In this press release, forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to (i) the timing for closing of the SCN acquisition (which remains subject to key conditions such as financing), (ii) the actual future impact of the SCN acquisition on Vivos’ future revenues and results of operations and (ii) the anticipated benefits and potential expansion of Vivos’ marketing and distribution model as described herein. These statements involve significant known and unknown risks and are based upon several assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Vivos’ control. Actual results (including the actual future impact of the initiatives and corporate achievements described herein on Vivos’ future revenues and results of operations and the anticipated benefits of the Company’s new marketing and distribution model described herein). Readers are cautioned that actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: (i) the risk that Vivos may be unable to finance the cash portion of the acquisition purchase price on favorable terms, if at all, or otherwise, (ii) the risk that Vivos may be unable to successfully integrate SCN’s business into its own or otherwise implement sales, marketing and other strategies that increase revenues, (iii) the risk that some patients may not achieve the desired results from using Vivos’ products, (iv) risks associated with regulatory scrutiny of and adverse publicity in the sleep apnea diagnosis and treatment sector; (v) the risk that Vivos may be unable to secure additional financing beyond that which is needed to acquire SCN on reasonable terms when needed, if at all, or maintain its Nasdaq listing, (vi) market and other conditions that could impact Vivos’ business or ability to obtain financing, and (vii) other risk factors described in Vivos’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Vivos’ filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, Vivos expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Vivos’ expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.







Vivos Investor Relations:







Bradford Amman





Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Contact







investors@vivoslife.com





